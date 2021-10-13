BSC Station (BSCS) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.96 Million

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One BSC Station coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BSC Station has traded 31.1% higher against the dollar. BSC Station has a market capitalization of $6.96 million and $1.91 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00073300 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00118467 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00074612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,168.37 or 0.99658845 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,567.78 or 0.06219530 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BSC Station Coin Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

BSC Station Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSC Station directly using U.S. dollars.

