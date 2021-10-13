BSCPAD Hits Market Capitalization of $84.23 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $84.23 million and approximately $10.18 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00002127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BSCPAD has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00063248 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00117347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00074985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,529.11 or 0.99626472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,344,249 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

