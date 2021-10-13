Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) Shares Bought by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,917,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,113 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 4.34% of Burgundy Technology Acquisition worth $18,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP grew its position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTAQ stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,245. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

