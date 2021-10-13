Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,879 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Burlington Stores worth $85,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 39.2% in the second quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,177,000 after buying an additional 39,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 962,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period.

BURL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.50.

NYSE:BURL opened at $267.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.99 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

