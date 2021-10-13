Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.60

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.60 and traded as high as $13.75. Burnham shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 0 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.60.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. Burnham had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $43.55 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%.

Burnham Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BURCA)

Burnham Holdings, Inc engages in the the provision of heating, venting, and air conditioning industry with thermal and interior comfort solutions used in residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its subsidiaries market products under the following brand names that are differentiated by product line and markets served, which include U.S.

