Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.55 Million

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will announce $75.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.60 million. Byline Bancorp reported sales of $75.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $301.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $298.30 million to $304.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $280.75 million, with estimates ranging from $277.80 million to $283.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $79.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens lowered Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of BY opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $945.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $25.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Kistner bought 2,600 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $66,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,366,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,349,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,546,000 after acquiring an additional 55,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,172,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,527,000 after acquiring an additional 35,901 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,966,000 after acquiring an additional 66,227 shares during the period. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 550,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 59,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Earnings History and Estimates for Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

