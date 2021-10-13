Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.55 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will announce $75.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.60 million. Byline Bancorp reported sales of $75.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $301.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $298.30 million to $304.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $280.75 million, with estimates ranging from $277.80 million to $283.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $79.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens lowered Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of BY opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $945.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $25.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Kistner bought 2,600 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $66,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,366,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,349,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,546,000 after acquiring an additional 55,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,172,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,527,000 after acquiring an additional 35,901 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,966,000 after acquiring an additional 66,227 shares during the period. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 550,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 59,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

