Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Shares Gap Down to $25.07

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.07, but opened at $24.48. Byline Bancorp shares last traded at $24.48, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

BY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens downgraded Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $922.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $79.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

In related news, Director William G. Kistner purchased 2,600 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,618.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 97,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

