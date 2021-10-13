ByteNext (BNU) Achieves Market Cap of $1.08 Million

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. In the last seven days, ByteNext has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $24,822.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0803 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00070791 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.42 or 0.00117453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00075052 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,285.80 or 1.00056008 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,615.27 or 0.06206138 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002831 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars.

