Bytom Price Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 13th. Bytom has a total market cap of $85.77 million and approximately $14.26 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0503 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bytom has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.36 or 0.00310243 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000623 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,705,489,950 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.