CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Sets New 52-Week High at $277.54

Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $277.54 and last traded at $276.58, with a volume of 512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.27.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.29.

Get CACI International alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.41. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total value of $42,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total value of $897,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,967 shares of company stock worth $1,017,726. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in CACI International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in CACI International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in CACI International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 21.0% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.