Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cactus in a report issued on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cactus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WHD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Cactus stock opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. Cactus has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.09 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.50 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 10.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,017,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,974,000 after purchasing an additional 574,963 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cactus by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,221,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,752,000 after buying an additional 130,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cactus by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,477,000 after buying an additional 371,451 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Cactus by 152.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,292,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,886,000 after buying an additional 1,988,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cactus by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,665,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,614,000 after buying an additional 115,262 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

