CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.27% of CAE worth $26,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter worth about $449,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CAE by 147,876.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 139,004 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in CAE by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CAE by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,949,000 after buying an additional 59,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CAE by 6.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America cut CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on CAE from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.70.

CAE stock opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $32.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $612.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

