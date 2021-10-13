Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) PT Lowered to C$2.50

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 331.03% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.30 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of CVE:CXB traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.58. 22,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,942. The firm has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a PE ratio of -11.84. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.30 and a 52 week high of C$0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

