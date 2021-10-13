California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 100,803 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.32% of Biogen worth $163,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $28,000. South State Corp bought a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB stock opened at $284.79 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $316.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Biogen from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price target on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.90.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.