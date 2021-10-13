California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 100,803 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.32% of Biogen worth $163,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $28,000. South State Corp bought a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.
BIIB stock opened at $284.79 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $316.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Biogen from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price target on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.90.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
