California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,211 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Twilio worth $129,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Twilio by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Twilio by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio stock opened at $326.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $346.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.07 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.82 and a 52-week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.38, for a total value of $382,040.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,402 shares of company stock worth $61,443,714 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price target (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $464.00.

Twilio Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

