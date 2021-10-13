California Public Employees Retirement System Has $130.50 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,259,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38,837 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $130,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,116,000 after acquiring an additional 186,344 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,579,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,653 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,175,935,000 after buying an additional 478,113 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,224,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,055,830,000 after buying an additional 312,507 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

NYSE:EW opened at $108.81 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $123.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $845,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $1,220,914.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,780 shares of company stock worth $15,239,515 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

