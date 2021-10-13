California Public Employees Retirement System Has $169.88 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 643,442 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.31% of Global Payments worth $169,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.35.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $150.99 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.01. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

