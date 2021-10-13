California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,167,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,849 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.72% of Cincinnati Financial worth $136,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5,846.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 322,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,633,000 after purchasing an additional 317,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,344,630,000 after purchasing an additional 290,957 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 507.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 316,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,878,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7,424.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 248,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,662,000 after purchasing an additional 245,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $19,169,000. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of CINF opened at $118.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

CINF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.