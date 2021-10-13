California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 10,415 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,415 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.53% of Nasdaq worth $154,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,768,000 after acquiring an additional 568,168 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $30,675,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 231.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,461,000 after purchasing an additional 174,341 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $23,328,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 387,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,159,000 after purchasing an additional 133,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nasdaq from $222.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.27.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $375,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total value of $170,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,404 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $197.48 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $202.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

