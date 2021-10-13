California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 13,455 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,309,420 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 13,455 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $122,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 125.7% in the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 88,017 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 49,025 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 35.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 954,622 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,426,000 after acquiring an additional 249,987 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 203.1% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 46,980 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 31,478 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6,362.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 565,743 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $20,995,000 after acquiring an additional 556,989 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,440.9% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 410,920 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $15,249,000 after acquiring an additional 384,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCX. Bank of America initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

NYSE FCX opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $46.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average of $36.78. The company has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

