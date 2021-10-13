California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 15,491 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 903,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,491 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Eaton worth $133,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 163.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 48.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton stock opened at $151.62 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $101.52 and a 12-month high of $171.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.69. The stock has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.39.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

