California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 15,647 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,813 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 15,647 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Illumina worth $155,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Illumina in the second quarter worth about $1,086,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Illumina by 552.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Illumina by 6.9% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Illumina in the second quarter worth about $12,942,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 1,307.6% in the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $404.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.01 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $456.66 and a 200 day moving average of $439.42.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total value of $151,420.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,642 shares of company stock worth $1,268,895. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.83.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

