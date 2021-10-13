California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 29,100 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,055,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,100 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Capital One Financial worth $163,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COF opened at $167.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $70.78 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.83.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.10.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

