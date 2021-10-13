Calix (NYSE:CALX) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.87

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.87 and last traded at $57.87, with a volume of 203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.71.

CALX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Calix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.28.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Calix had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $168.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $908,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $1,261,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,290 shares of company stock valued at $3,136,701. 16.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Calix during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Calix by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Calix during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Calix during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

