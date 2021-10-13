Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Has $7.61 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,235 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 3.3% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,166,888,000 after buying an additional 483,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,561,122,000 after acquiring an additional 273,141 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 15.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,146,330,000 after purchasing an additional 399,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,469,680,000 after purchasing an additional 105,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE stock traded up $2.84 on Wednesday, reaching $156.19. 284,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,566,339. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.09 and a 200-day moving average of $148.63. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.80 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The firm has a market cap of $247.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,671 shares of company stock worth $11,230,087 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.