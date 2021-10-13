Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,480 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 3.6% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,557,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,790,026,000 after purchasing an additional 497,399 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after buying an additional 4,822,558 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,323 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,418,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,401,984. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

