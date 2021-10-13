Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,872 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 3.5% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,131,966,000 after acquiring an additional 503,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after buying an additional 986,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,203,239,000 after buying an additional 718,898 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,259,000 after buying an additional 2,218,722 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,250,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,394,194,000 after buying an additional 336,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $187.88. The stock had a trading volume of 95,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,522. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $141.33 and a 12 month high of $200.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Summit Redstone lowered Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.27.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

