Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,381,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 119,531 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.35% of Cameco worth $26,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 79.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,095,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 50.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,531,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,082 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 86.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,123,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 43.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,399,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,775 shares during the period. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,271,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.43.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -612.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

