Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Stock Price Down 15.2%

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW) dropped 15.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 471,989 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 290,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55.

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Castle mine consists of 19 claims, 34 leases, and two licenses covering an area of 2,815 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

