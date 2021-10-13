Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to C$57.00 by Analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CNQ. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$53.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.21.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$50.00. 1,693,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,394,076. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The company has a market cap of C$59.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.15. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$20.31 and a twelve month high of C$50.58.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.59 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.1300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 9,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.77, for a total transaction of C$427,764.21. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.30, for a total transaction of C$955,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,379 shares in the company, valued at C$3,389,163.70. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,205 shares of company stock worth $8,427,990.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

