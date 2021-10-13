Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$57.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.80% from the company’s current price.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$53.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.45.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$50.09. 2,205,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,396,297. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$43.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of C$59.14 billion and a PE ratio of 14.51. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$20.31 and a 52 week high of C$50.58.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.1300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 9,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.77, for a total value of C$427,764.21. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.63, for a total transaction of C$208,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,074,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$86,358,721.50. Insiders have sold a total of 182,205 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,990 in the last three months.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.