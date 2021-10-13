Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,044,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.01% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $1,545,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,660,042,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278,434 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,454,022,000 after buying an additional 25,616,834 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,108,000 after buying an additional 16,820,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 447.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,452,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,349,618,000 after buying an additional 14,263,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,610,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,276,030,000 after buying an additional 13,297,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.93.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $68.66 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $58.79 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.09.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

