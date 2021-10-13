Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.16

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.16 and traded as low as $27.73. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at $27.83, with a volume of 1,042 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on CDUAF. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.16.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

