Capita (LON:CPI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.88

Capita plc (LON:CPI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.88 ($0.56) and traded as high as GBX 46.14 ($0.60). Capita shares last traded at GBX 45.57 ($0.60), with a volume of 2,788,814 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPI shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Capita in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on the stock. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 58 ($0.76).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 48.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 42.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £767.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

