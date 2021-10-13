Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.82.

CS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Capstone Mining to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

CS stock opened at C$5.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.21. The stock has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59. Capstone Mining has a one year low of C$1.47 and a one year high of C$6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$257.29 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstone Mining news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 255,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.51, for a total transaction of C$1,405,936.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,648,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,086,612.11. Also, Senior Officer Raman Randhawa sold 50,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total value of C$259,396.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,041 shares in the company, valued at C$795,809.10. Insiders have sold a total of 1,137,290 shares of company stock worth $6,179,613 over the last 90 days.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

