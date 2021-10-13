Cardano Trading Down 0.6% This Week (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 13th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $71.73 billion and approximately $3.02 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $2.18 or 0.00003790 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00043010 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00095689 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $240.73 or 0.00418457 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012641 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00026176 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00033705 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,250,650,235 coins and its circulating supply is 32,899,071,908 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

