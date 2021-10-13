CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,187,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,037 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.22% of CareTrust REIT worth $27,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the second quarter worth $46,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $22.92. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 18.61, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

