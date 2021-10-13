Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Stake Boosted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.96.

Shares of CCL opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

