Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $150.29

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.29 ($1.96) and traded as low as GBX 136.58 ($1.78). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 148.75 ($1.94), with a volume of 556,510 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 158.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 150.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £139.41 million and a PE ratio of 16.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a GBX 1.18 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Carr’s Group’s payout ratio is 0.52%.

In other Carr’s Group news, insider Hugh Pelham bought 80,000 shares of Carr’s Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £125,600 ($164,097.20).

Carr’s Group Company Profile (LON:CARR)

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

