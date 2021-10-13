Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Analysts expect Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) to report ($0.74) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.19). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($3.36) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($26.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($52.20) to ($5.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($0.65). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.06).

ATXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 168.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 118.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 18,994 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ATXS opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E.

