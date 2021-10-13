Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CPAR) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CPAR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPAR opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72.

About Catalyst Partners Acquisition

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

