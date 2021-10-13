Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.11

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 1.11 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%.

Caterpillar has increased its dividend payment by 32.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Caterpillar has a payout ratio of 41.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Caterpillar to earn $12.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.46. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $149.63 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.95.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caterpillar stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.93% of Caterpillar worth $1,103,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

