Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.95.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,494. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $149.63 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.46. The stock has a market cap of $103.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 14.3% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.