CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Sells $71,043.00 in Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $71,043.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CBZ stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.51. The company had a trading volume of 87,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,858. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $278.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.90 million. Research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CBIZ by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,977,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,906,000 after buying an additional 174,591 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 308.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 35,576 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 837,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 3.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,369,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,727,000 after purchasing an additional 46,453 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.