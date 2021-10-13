CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 21,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 84,295 shares.The stock last traded at $9.78 and had previously closed at $9.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 6.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPC. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the second quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

