Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Celestica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

NYSE CLS opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.50. Celestica has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celestica stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Celestica were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

