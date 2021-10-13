Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) versus Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Critical Analysis

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cellectis and Entera Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cellectis
|0
|2
|3
|0
|2.60
|Entera Bio
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
Volatility & Risk
Cellectis has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entera Bio has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Cellectis and Entera Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cellectis
|$82.46 million
|5.04
|-$81.07 million
|($1.91)
|-4.79
|Entera Bio
|$370,000.00
|293.37
|-$9.98 million
|($0.55)
|-8.33
Entera Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cellectis. Entera Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cellectis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
This table compares Cellectis and Entera Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cellectis
|-181.89%
|-39.99%
|-26.46%
|Entera Bio
|-3,414.71%
|-161.80%
|-110.28%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
35.7% of Cellectis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Entera Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Cellectis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Cellectis beats Entera Bio on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Cellectis
Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
About Entera Bio
Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.
