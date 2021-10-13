Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) versus Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Critical Analysis

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cellectis and Entera Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis 0 2 3 0 2.60 Entera Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cellectis currently has a consensus price target of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 165.94%. Entera Bio has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 140.17%. Given Cellectis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cellectis is more favorable than Entera Bio.

Volatility & Risk

Cellectis has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entera Bio has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cellectis and Entera Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis $82.46 million 5.04 -$81.07 million ($1.91) -4.79 Entera Bio $370,000.00 293.37 -$9.98 million ($0.55) -8.33

Entera Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cellectis. Entera Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cellectis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cellectis and Entera Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis -181.89% -39.99% -26.46% Entera Bio -3,414.71% -161.80% -110.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.7% of Cellectis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Entera Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Cellectis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cellectis beats Entera Bio on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

