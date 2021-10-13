Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, September 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.44.

Shares of TSE:CVE traded down C$0.25 on Wednesday, reaching C$14.01. 4,259,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,337,625. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.72. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.15 and a 1-year high of C$14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93. The firm has a market cap of C$28.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.18.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$10.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

