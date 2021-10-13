Centaur (CNTR) Price Tops $0.0022

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 13th. During the last week, Centaur has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a total market cap of $4.88 million and $626,047.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.43 or 0.00211682 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00094007 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

About Centaur

CNTR is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,233,125,000 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

