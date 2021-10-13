Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Cut to C$10.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CG. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC raised Centerra Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.89.

Shares of TSE:CG traded up C$0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.80. 309,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,249. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion and a PE ratio of -6.08. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$8.21 and a one year high of C$16.00.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$248.52 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

